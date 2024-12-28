Late Goal Haunts Checkers in 2-1 Loss to Phantoms
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers and Phantoms locked into a tight battle for their first matchup of the season, but a late shorthanded strike from Lehigh Valley proved to be the difference in a 2-1 road loss for Charlotte.
It was a special teams-heavy tilt, as the two sides traded power-play opportunities across regulation, but neither team could fully take advantage. The Checkers opened the scoring on an early power play in the first when Tobias Bjornfot sniped in a shot from the top of the circles, but the Phantoms would respond early in the second with a power-play tally of their own.
Those would be the only two marks on the scoreboard until the final four minutes of regulation, when the Checkers took the ice on a man advantage looking to catapult ahead. The Phantoms flipped the script, though, and a turnover at the offensive blue line for Charlotte ended up springing Brendan Furry on a breakaway - which he capitalized on to push the home team ahead and eventually hand Charlotte a heartbreaking defeat.
NOTES
The Checkers have dropped two straight contests ... The Checkers have scored one goal in each of their last two games ... The two teams combined for 13 power-play opportunities tonight, with the Checkers converting once on seven tries and the Phantoms converting once on six tries ... Chris Driedger has allowed six total goals over his last three starts ... The Checkers have started each of their last three road trips with a loss ... Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mike Benning, Mitch Vande Sompel and Keith Kinkaid were the extras for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Wolves Torpedo Admirals 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Islanders Get Past Thunderbirds, 7-5 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Emerge from Holiday Hibernation with 3-2 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Falls 5-1 to Grand Rapids at Home - Cleveland Monsters
- Dan Watson to Coach Central Division at AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Decision to Rockford at Home - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Drop Overtime Decision in Hershey, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goal Haunts Checkers in 2-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Isles Emerge from Track Meet W/ 7-5 Win Over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- John Gruden to Lead North Division at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford Sweeps Weekend, Wins 4-2 in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Earn Point in Overtime Thriller against Americans - Utica Comets
- Bussi Shines in P-Bruins Victory over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Poturalski and Carlsson Lead Barracuda Past Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Roll Past Laval Rocket, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Loan Forward Jordan Dumais to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Calle Clang from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Predators Recall Hinostroza from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 28, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Conclude Weekend with Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #27 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (16-10-0-0) vs Colorado Eagles (14-8-1-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Close out 2024 Home Slate vs. Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Recall Forward Curtis Hall from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Late Goal Haunts Checkers in 2-1 Loss to Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 28 at Lehigh Valley
- Checkers Recall Keith Kinkaid, Assign Cooper Black and Liam Arnsby to Savannah
- Win Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Bridgeport
- Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund, Checkers Recall Liam Arnsby