Cleveland Falls 5-1 to Grand Rapids at Home

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-9-1-2 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins netted two goals in the opening period with markers from Joe Snively at 15:18 and Dominik Shine at 18:25 to lead 2-0 at the first break. Hunter McKown got busy early in the second period for Cleveland, scoring at the 1:54 mark with Stanislav Svozil and Roman Ahcan grabbing assists on the play to make it a 2-1 Grand Rapids lead through 40 minutes. Grand Rapids tallied another three goals in the third period with Gabriel Seger scoring at 1:51 and Snively scoring two more times at 10:37 and an empty netter at 16:29 to cap off the 5-1 win for the Griffins.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 20 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Ville Husso stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals for an 8:00 p.m. puck drop on Monday, December 30, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 GR 2 0 3 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 0/3 1/3 20 min / 7 inf GR 24 2/3 3/3 20 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 20 4 8-5-3 GR Husso W 32 1 5-1-1 Cleveland Record: 17-9-1-2, 4th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 18-9-3-0, 1st North Division

