Cleveland Falls 5-1 to Grand Rapids at Home
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-9-1-2 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins netted two goals in the opening period with markers from Joe Snively at 15:18 and Dominik Shine at 18:25 to lead 2-0 at the first break. Hunter McKown got busy early in the second period for Cleveland, scoring at the 1:54 mark with Stanislav Svozil and Roman Ahcan grabbing assists on the play to make it a 2-1 Grand Rapids lead through 40 minutes. Grand Rapids tallied another three goals in the third period with Gabriel Seger scoring at 1:51 and Snively scoring two more times at 10:37 and an empty netter at 16:29 to cap off the 5-1 win for the Griffins.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 20 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Ville Husso stopped 32 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals for an 8:00 p.m. puck drop on Monday, December 30, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 GR 2 0 3 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 0/3 1/3 20 min / 7 inf GR 24 2/3 3/3 20 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 20 4 8-5-3 GR Husso W 32 1 5-1-1 Cleveland Record: 17-9-1-2, 4th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 18-9-3-0, 1st North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Pederson Rallies Condors Past San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Rosen's Two-Goal Effort Drives Colorado to 3-1 Win at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Jobst Lifts Amerks to Overtime Win in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Joe Snively's Hat Trick Leads Griffins Past Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals' Comeback Falls Short - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Beat by Toronto Again, Despite 38 Shots on Net - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Torpedo Admirals 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Islanders Get Past Thunderbirds, 7-5 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Emerge from Holiday Hibernation with 3-2 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Falls 5-1 to Grand Rapids at Home - Cleveland Monsters
- Dan Watson to Coach Central Division at AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Decision to Rockford at Home - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Drop Overtime Decision in Hershey, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goal Haunts Checkers in 2-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Isles Emerge from Track Meet W/ 7-5 Win Over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- John Gruden to Lead North Division at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford Sweeps Weekend, Wins 4-2 in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Earn Point in Overtime Thriller against Americans - Utica Comets
- Bussi Shines in P-Bruins Victory over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Poturalski and Carlsson Lead Barracuda Past Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Roll Past Laval Rocket, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Loan Forward Jordan Dumais to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Calle Clang from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Predators Recall Hinostroza from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 28, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Conclude Weekend with Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game #27 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (16-10-0-0) vs Colorado Eagles (14-8-1-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Close out 2024 Home Slate vs. Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Recall Forward Curtis Hall from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.