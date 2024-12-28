Comets Earn Point in Overtime Thriller against Americans
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Adirondack Bank Center was set aglow as the Utica Comets debuted the Vepe-Icepro digital dasher boards to the amazement of the sold-out crowd. The pre-game spectacle will certainly have the hockey world talking about the incredible in-game production that coincided with a raucous crowd cheering on the Comets every second of the way as they battled against a division and in-state rival, the Rochester Americans. Only one night earlier, the Comets lost a third period lead and then the game on the road against the same Americans. So, with a new day upon the team, they wanted their revenge in front of a sold-out barn with the building pulsing from the dasher board lights, music and cheers. It was an incredible back and forth game that saw both teams acquire and lose leads. Ultimately, the Comets earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss after Mason Jobst scored just 42 seconds into the extra period.
After a scoreless first period, it was Xavier Parent who took advantage of a Rochester defensive zone turnover as he skated in down the right-wing side and wristed a shot passed Felix Sandstrom. His third of the year gave his team a 1-0 lead at 5:50. But the Americans had the answer back when defenseman Kyle Clague found his rebound in front of Isaac Poulter at 8:48 and slid it passed the line tying the game at 1-1. At the tail end of the second period, the Comets allowed a goal to Mason Jobst who tucked a rebound in at 19:21 so the Comets left the second period down, 2-1.
In the third period, the Comets took 26 seconds to tie the game after a Shane Bowers shot left a rebound to the left of Sandstrom where Brian Halonen blasted it in bringing the crowd to their feet in a 2-2 game.
The game headed to overtime where the Comets couldn't find the back of the net but Rochester's captain did in the opening minute. The game ended 3-2.
The Comets are back at on the road on New Year's Eve when they battle the Senators in Belleville at 3:00 PM Tuesday night. Their next home games takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center on January 3 and 4 against the Lehigh Valley and Belleville respectively at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
