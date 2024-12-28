Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-19-2-2) visit MassMutual Center tonight for their final game of 2024, taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds (13-12-2-1) at 7:05 p.m. The Islanders return to the road where they have won five of their six games on the season, including a 4-1 victory in Springfield on Nov. 1st. Bridgeport is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Providence Bruins at home last night, receiving a third-period goal from Liam Foudy and 27 saves from Jakub Skarek (4-9-1).

ISLANDERS VS. THUNDERBIRDS

Tonight marks the fourth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the fourth of five in Massachusetts. Bridgeport is 1-1-1-0 in the series after a 5-4 overtime loss the last time they met on Dec. 6th at MassMutual Center. The Islanders scored three goals in the second period but allowed three on the penalty kill that night. Chris Terry leads all players in the season series with six points (1g, 5a) in three games.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Head coach Steve Konowalchuk's club defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, at home last night. Sam Bitten and Dylan Peterson both scored once and added an assist, while Vadim Zherenko (5-7-1) made 30 saves for his first win since Dec. 7th. Springfield enters the night tied for fifth in the Atlantic Division with 29 points in 28 games. Ten of the Thunderbirds' 13 wins on the season have come at home. Leading scorer Dalibor Dvorsky, one of the top rookies in the AHL this season, is not available as he has been reassigned by the St. Louis Blues to the Slovak National Team for the World Juniors.

FOUDY FINDING THE NET

Liam Foudy has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He recorded the second goal - which stood as the game winner - in a 4-1 victory against the Charlotte Checkers last Sunday, before tallying his seventh of the season in his 200th professional game last night. Foudy is tied for fourth on the Islanders in both goals (7) and points (14) through 27 games. He leads the team with 79 shots.

BARDREAU'S MILESTONE

Cole Bardreau could play his 500th AHL game tonight. The Islanders' captain is in his 10th AHL season and has recorded 206 points (95g, 111a) in 499 career games with Bridgeport and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He made his AHL debut (and scored a goal) on Mar. 20, 2015.

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

Alex Jefferies has collected at least one point in eight of 10 games this month. He has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 10 December contests, including one goal and one assist last Sunday in Charlotte. The rookie forward ranks third on the Islanders in scoring (20 points) and is second in assists (13) this season. His 20 points occupy ninth among all AHL rookies.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (13-15-7): Last: 7-1 L vs. Buffalo, Monday -- Tonight vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (10-16-1-2): Last: 2-1 L at Reading, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Reading, 6:05 p.m. ET

