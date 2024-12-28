Predators Recall Hinostroza from Milwaukee

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from Milwaukee (AHL).

Hinostroza leads the AHL in points (33) and assists (22) through 26 games with the Admirals this season; he also is second on Milwaukee in goals with 11. In 16 fewer games, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward is three points shy of surpassing his AHL total of 35 (16g-19a) from the 2023-24 season, which he spent with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hinostroza has recorded seven multi-point contests this campaign, including three four-point efforts, the most recent coming on Dec. 20 at Grand Rapids (3g-1a). He posted a nine-game point streak (5g-12a) from Oct. 12-Nov. 2.

Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hinostroza is a veteran of 374 career NHL games since debuting in 2015-16, recording 151 points (54g-97a) with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Panthers, Sabres and Penguins. His last NHL appearances came in 2023-24 with Pittsburgh, where he had three points (1g-2a) in 14 games. Hinostroza's best statistical season saw him produce 39 points (16g-23a) in 72 games for Arizona in 2018-19; he has four times topped the 20-point mark, and twice notched more than 10 goals in a season. Prior to turning pro, the Chicago, Ill., native spent two years at the University of Notre Dame - earning Hockey East First All-Star Team honors in 2014-15 - and represented the United States internationally at the 2016 World Championship and 2014 World Junior Championship.

The Admirals visit Chicago tonight as they wrap-up their home-and-home set on Saturday night at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. Milwaukee's next home game is Monday, December 30th at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters.

