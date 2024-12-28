Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins faced off in front of 7,390 fans at the XL Center on Saturday night. Two quick goals in the second period put the Bruins out of reach, as they knocked off the Wolf Pack 4-1.
The loss was Hartford's fourth in their last five games and drops them to 13-13-2-1 on the season.
John Farinacci broke the ice just 1:40 into the hockey game, scoring his fifth goal of the season. Farinacci was able to collect possession in the right-wing corner before he cut his way to the goal. He lifted a backhander that snuck by Louis Domingue, putting the Bruins ahead.
The Wolf Pack had ample opportunities to even the tilt, firing 15 shots in the first period. Brandon Bussi was strong, however, making 15 saves to keep the Bruins ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The Bruins quickly extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second period, striking twice in 1:16.
Georgii Merkulov made it 2-0 just 55 seconds into the frame, taking a pass from Brett Harrison and beating Domingue over the blocker. Merkulov took the feed in the right-wing circle before snapping home the tally. The goal was Merkulov's seventh of the season and his second against the Wolf Pack.
1:16 later, Max Jones made it 3-0 with his fifth goal of the season. Jones flung a shot from the high-slot with traffic in front of the net. The puck snuck by Domingue, putting the Bruins in control of the contest.
Jones' goal was his second against the Wolf Pack this season, while Farinacci picked up the lone assist for his second point of the night (1 g, 1 a).
Jake Leschyshyn got the Wolf Pack on the board 13:12 into the third period, tipping home a Victor Mancini point shot. The goal came on a five-on-four situation, with the clubs at four-on-four but Domingue on the bench for the extra attacker.
Leschyshyn nearly found the net again moments later, but Bussi was able to deny his second redirection attempt.
Matthew Poitras put the Bruins out of reach at 16:00, however, hitting the empty net for his eighth goal of the season.
The Wolf Pack conclude the 2024 calendar year on Tuesday afternoon when they visit the Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., with coverage starting at 2:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town! Join us as we celebrate a special milestone, 50 years of professional hockey in Hartford!
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
