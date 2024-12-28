Rockford Sweeps Weekend, Wins 4-2 in Iowa
December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs bested the Iowa Wild 4-2 inside Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Rockford has won three-straight games and sweeps the home-and-home series against the Wild.
Iowa struck first while on the power play a little over eight minutes into the game. Graeme Clarke shot the puck from the near circle over the shoulder of Mitchell Weeks.
The IceHogs response came five minutes later thanks to Paul Ludwinski's first professional goal. The 20-year-old banged in a rebound off a Samuel Savoie shot.
In the 2nd period, Rockford cashed in on the power play to take a 2-1 lead. Cole Guttman slammed in his team-leading man-advantage goal with a set-up from Gerry Mayhew, who extends his point-streak to three games.
Landon Slaggert was the beneficiary of an excellent pass from Ethan Del Mastro who threaded a feed through the crease to the back post where Slaggert was waiting.
Iowa cut the deficit to 3-2 with ten minutes remaining in the game. Luke Toporowski won a battle below the goal line and fed a pass in front for Carson Lambos to shoot home. With the Wild net empty, Slaggert's strong effort got the puck to Colton Dach who made no mistake and pushing the score to 4-2.
Mitchell Weeks finished with 30 saves and earned his 6th win of the season.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Tuesday, December 31st. Rockford takes on Iowa on New Year's Eve! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
