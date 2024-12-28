Morning Skate Report: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights return from the holiday break for the first of a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda. The Knights look to build off of a 3-0 win against the division-leading Calgary Wranglers. The team will also celebrate Star Wars Knight, with the first 3,000 fans in attendance receiving a light sword giveaway. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 and FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

Forward Gage Quinney has totaled ten goals and 27 points in 25 career games against the San Jose Barracuda.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 0-2-0 against the Barracuda this season, with both losses occurring on home ice. The team last faced San Jose on October 25.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Barracuda stand second in the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference with a 16-9-2 record. The Silver Knights will look to extend San Jose's losing streak to three games after the Barracuda suffered back-to-back losses to the Bakersfield Condors before the break. Forward Andrew Poturalski leads the Barracuda in points with 28 (10G, 18A) in 27 games and has scored seven points (1G, 6A) in the team's last five.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Bone Saw: Braeden Bowman has goals in three straight games, the longest goal-scoring streak of his young career. Bowman has notched consecutive multipoint games, and he has five points in his last three contests. Bowman leads the team in rookie scoring and is third in points for the Silver Knights, overall.

Rip It, Raph: Raphael Lavoie has scored power play goals in back-to-back games for the Silver Knights, netting three total in that span. Lavoie was held without a power play goal in his first 18 games with the team. He scored 14 power play goals for Bakersfield last season, and he has 26 power play goals in 222 career AHL games.

Lockdown Lindy: Carl Lindbom earned his first career AHL shutout Sunday vs Calgary. Lindbom has registered more than 40 saves in each of his two victories this season. It was the second game this season that the Silver Knights held an opponent to fewer than two goals.

