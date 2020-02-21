Railers Find Solution in Third Period for 4-2 Victory over Greenville

Greenville, SC - The Worcester Railers HC(18-32-3-0, 39pts) played game number three of their five game ten day road trip and ended their nine game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-27-3-1, 52pts)in front of 3,792 fansat the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday evening.The Railers will square off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tomorrow night at 7:35pm.

The Railers trailed 1-0 through 40 minutes of play but scored four goals in the third period from Drew Callin (1-1-2), Nic Pierog (1-0-1), Ben Thomson (1-0-1), and Myles McGurty (1-0-1) for the come from behind victory while Evan Buitenhuis made 29 saves in net for the win. Matt Marcinew (1-0-1) and Michael Pelech (1-0-1) scored goals for Greenville while Jeremy Helvig made 39 saves in net for the loss.

Through the first 20 minutes of play both teams had their chances and each team had a power-play but neither team would find the back of the net in the first frame. Worcester led in shots 16-9 through the first period of play.

The second period was filled with minor penalties, nine to be exact, and the only goal of the frame would come off the stick of Matt Marcinew (13th) when he ripped a shot off from the right circle over the left shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis at 5:03 to give Greenville a 1-0 lead. Worcester outshot Greenville 14-10 in the middle stanza but trailed 1-0 through 40 minutes of play.

The Railers would tie the game in the third period at 4:37 when Drew Callin (11th) finished off a rebound effort in the crease which was sent to the blue paint from behind the net courtesy of Ross Olsson. Nic Pierog (21st) sent a long range shot off the backboard from center ice that banked off the back wall then off the back of netminder Jeremy Helving into the back of the net to give Worcester a 2-1 lead. Ben Thomson (5th) would score a dandy of a goal with great patience tucking one past Helvig in the crease to increase the Worcester advantage to 3-1 at 15:50. Just 24 seconds later Greenville would answer to make it a 3-2 game this time from Michael Pelech (13th). Myles McGurty (2nd) would add an insurance goal for Worcester with just 1:34 to play in regulation and his first as a Railer would hand Worcester a 4-2 victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Matt Marcinew (1-0-1) 2nd star: Nic Pierog (1-0-1) 1st star: Drew Callin (1-0-1).... final shots were 43-31 in favor of Worcester .... Jeremy Helvig (13-14-3) made 39 saves on 43 shots for Greenville.... Evan Buitenhuis (12-18-1) made 29 saves on 31 shots for Worcester while Jakub Skarek as the backup....Worcester went 0-for-5 on the power play while Greenville went 1-for-4...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Bryce Nielsen, Connor Doherty, Jack Stander and Ian Milosz did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Justin Murray has now played in 43 straight games.... The win for Worcester was there first since January 25th.... Myles McGurty scored his first goal as a Railer and finished the night +1 with three shots.... The four goal third period from Worcester was the most goals scored in a period this year.... Prior to the game the Railers were just 2-25-1 when trailing after two periods and just 1-13-0 on the road.... It was the second straight game the Railers had 40 plus shots and the seventh time this season.... Jack Macnee extended his point streak to two games with an assist... Nic Pierog finished with a game high seven shots.... Worcester has 19 games left on the regular season.... The Railers are 0-for-39 on the power-play in their last 11 games.... The Railers are now 3-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Swamp Rabbits and 2-1-0-0 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

What's on tap - Road Trip Continues!

The Railers will face the Swamp Rabbits Saturday Feb 22 at 7:35pm and then bus to Charleston, SC to take on the South Carolina Stingrays Sunday Feb 23 at 3pm.

The Railers return home for a 3-in-3 weekend on Feb 28-29 and March 1!

On Friday, February 28 the Railers host the Brampton Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Score $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 bud light in the Bud Light Lounge! Catch a pregame show in the Coors Light Lounge by local musician Dezi Garcia...Dezi will also perform during the first and second intermission! It is also another IG Friday presented by EDGE at Union Station with one lucky fan winning $100 in Railers merchandise! Tickets start at just $15!

On Saturday, February 29 the Railers host the South Carolina Stingrays on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Miracle on Ice Night! The Railers will wear USA themed jerseys to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank as we honor the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice! Make sure to place a bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys! As with every Saturday night game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission in the Pavilion Lobby.

On Sunday, March 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY at 3pm with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a free game of laser tag courtesy of APEX entertainment on Girl Scouts Day. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

