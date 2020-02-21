Growlers Not Successful in Reading, Fall 4-3
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 4-3 to the Reading Royals Friday night at Santander Arena. The loss marked the first time in franchise history where the Growlers have lost four games in a row.
Matthew Strome opened the scoring just five minutes into the first period beating Growlers goalie Parker Gahagen blocker side to give the Reading Royals a 1-0 lead. Matt Bradley evened up the score just four minutes later, Trent Bourque, who was making his Growlers debut, registered an assist on the play.
Reading added two more goals in the first period from Frank DiChaiara and Braden Low to give them a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.
Reading won the second period as Hayden Hodgson scored the lone goal in the frame to give the Royals a 3 goal advantage.
The Growlers pushed back late in the third period when Justin Brazeau and Zach O'Brien put goals on the board but the Newfoundland squad ran out of time to fall 4-3 to the Royals, who have now won eight straight games.
Quick Hits
Justin Brazeau recorded a goal and an assist.
Mark Tremaine, Trent Bourque and Robert Powers made their Growlers debut.
The three stars were 3 -H. Hodgson (REA), 2 - M. Strome (REA) and 1 - B. Low (REA)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip beginning Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena for a match against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (36-15-0-1) at Reading Royals (31-14-5-0)
Friday, February 21 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st REA 5:19 M. Strome (6) C. Mackin, L. Zerter-Gossage V 4 14 15 17 44 H 4 19 44 75 81
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 9:18 M. Bradley (9) T. Bourque V 3 8 18 27 45 H 8 9 12 18 24
1 - 2 3 1st REA 9:33 F. DiChiara (17) G. Cecere, P. Laberge V 3 8 18 27 45 H 3 6 12 21 23
1 - 3 4 1st REA 18:43 B. Low (16) V 3 8 18 27 45 H 9 16 19 23 24
1 - 4 5 2nd REA 13:13 H. Hodgson (9) V 3 14 15 17 18 H 3 6 16 17 18
2 - 4 6 3rd NFL 2:44 J. Brazeau (19) V 6 17 27 28 48 H 4 19 21 44 81
3 - 4 7 3rd NFL 19:50 Z. O'Brien (18) J. Brazeau, B. Ferguson V 3 10 14 17 22 27 H 3 9 12 18 19
