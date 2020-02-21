Preview: 'Blades Face IceMen, Continue Four-Game Week

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Riding a nine-game home point streak, the Florida Everblades (36-12-3-2, 77 pts.) aim to extend the streak to double digits when they host the Jacksonville Icemen (19-24-5-1, 44 pts.) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 54: Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Promotion: 239 Friday

Last time out

Six different players scored a goal and five players had multiple points to lead the Everblades to a 6-3 home victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday. Orlando scored three straight goals in a five-minute span in the first to take a 3-1 lead to the dressing room, but Florida bounced back by scoring the final five goals of the affair. Blake Winiecki led the offense with a three-point night (1g, 2a), and Ken Appleby made 28 saves for his 23rd win of the year. RECAP

Series At A Glance

The Everblades have seven games remaining against Jacksonville, making the Icemen their most frequent opponent down the stretch. Since the Icemen won the first two games of the season series, Florida has now won four straight tilts and holds a 4-1-0-1 mark against Jacksonville this season. The 'Blades are 16-1-1 all-time at home against the Icemen and hold an overall mark of 26-4-3 against Jacksonville.

Players to Watch

Hunter Garlent (FLA) - The rookie forward has goals in three straight games and is currently riding a season-best point streak of five games. Garlent has three multi-point games and eight points (3g, 5a) in the point streak. Because of the goal streak, Garlent is now one of 10 'Blades players who has reached double figures in goals. He is just one point shy of 30 with 12 goals and 17 assists this season.

John Albert (JAX) - Albert equaled the franchise record with a four-assist game in Jacksonville's 5-1 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday. The ninth-year pro has spent the majority of his career at the AHL level, suiting up in 339 career AHL contests since making his pro debut in the 2011-12 season with the St. John's IceCaps. He has 22 points (5g, 17a) in his first season in the ECHL and has three assists in four games against Florida.

Home Ice Advantage

Entering Friday, Florida currently owns 19 home wins this season and is just one home victory shy of hitting the 20-win plateau at home yet again. The Everblades have achieved 20 home wins in all but two of their 21 seasons in the ECHL. Ralph has upped the ante in his tenure, as his teams have won 25 or more games at home in each of his first three seasons. Prior to Ralph, there were only four other seasons with 25 or more home wins.

Comeback Crew

Wednesday's win against Orlando was Florida's 17th comeback victory of the season and the fifth time this year that it has overcome a multiple-goal deficit. The 'Blades last overcame a two-or-more-goal deficit on Jan. 4, when they bounced back from a 2-0 gap to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays, 5-3. Wednesday was the first time that the 'Blades allowed more than two goals in the first frame and went on to win the game.

Powering Up

The 'Blades have excelled on the man advantage over their last seven games. Florida has notched at least one power-play goal in five of its last seven contests and has converted on six of its 21 power plays (28.3%) in that seven-game stretch.

Next Up

Florida wraps up the home portion of its four-game week with a Saturday night matchup against the Norfolk Admirals, the first game against Norfolk since Oct. 19.

ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

