Oilers Sink Americans at Allen Event Center Thanks to Great Second Period

Tulsa Oilers celebrate a goal against the Allen Americans

(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: Rebekah King)

Allen, TX - Four second-period goals allowed the Oilers to defeat the Allen Americans 5-3 at the Allen Event Center on Friday.

The Oilers drew first blood against the Red Army, opening the scoring at 13:41 of the frame, Oilers' leading point getter J.J, Piccincih picked up the puck from Jared Thomas before finding Steven Ruggiero, who was sneaking in from the point. The defenseman blew a puck through the five hole of Dereck Baribeau, ending his back-to-back game shutout streak. Jordan Topping's 22nd of the season tied the action at 1-1 at the 16:06 mark, tapping the puck over the line after Olle Eriksson Ek's initial save. The goal was reviewed, but stood.

The Oilers dominated the second period, Cory Ward smacked the puck off of an American player's stick into the back of the net to make the game 2-1 at the 3:04 mark of the second period. Piccinich extended the Tulsa lead to 3-1 with a goal of his own, courtesy of his new line mate, Robby Jackson at the 8:23 mark of the second period. Matt Register passed the puck from behind his own, net directly setting up Charlie Sampair, who made no mistake in giving the Oilers a 4-1 lead 14:44 into the second period. Piccinich returned the favor on Jackson's earlier assist, feeding Jackson a beautiful, back-door feed that the rookie tapped in for his 19th goal on the season. Topping scored his second of the game with .3 second left in the middle frame to bring the score to 5-2 headed into the second intermission.

No one found the back of the net in the final frame until Allen's Jared VanWormer scored with six seconds left, closing the game out at 5-3.

The Americans and Oilers will face off in a week-long rubber match at the BOK Center Sunday at 4:05 p.m. As with all Sunday Family Funday games, fans will be able to skate with the players at the conclusion of the game.

