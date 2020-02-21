Solar Bears Sign Danny Hanlon
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of rookie forward Danny Hanlon to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Hanlon, 25, joins Orlando after skating in 28 games this season for Wilfred Laurier University, recording 21 points (11g-10a) and 14 penalty minutes. In 111 career games with the Golden Hawks program, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward totaled 64 points (34g-30a) and 42 penalty minutes.
The Waterloo, Ontario native also played one season of Junior A for the Trenton Golden Hawks, where he served as team captain and led his squad to the Dudley Hewitt Cup as the Central Canadian Junior A champions, collecting 60 points (21g-39a) and 10 penalty minutes in 54 games.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their three-game road trip this evening when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
