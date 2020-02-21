Steelheads Sign Goaltender Austin Lotz Ahead of Tonight's Game

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed goaltender Austin Lotz to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) ahead of tonight's game against the Rapid City Rush, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Lotz, 24, began the 2019-20 season with the Steelheads out of training camp and has played 13 games with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL), posting a 7-4-2 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with one shutout. The Winnipeg, Man. native has played each of the previous three seasons in the ECHL with Brampton, Jacksonville, Rapid City and Reading since his professional debut on Oct. 21, 2016 with Rapid City. In that time, he's tallied a 25-32-5 record with a 3.40 GAA, .881 save pct. and two shutouts through 65 games and led Jacksonville in wins (19) and games played (42) during the 2017-18 season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound goaltender played five seasons between the Everett Silvertips (WHL) and Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) from 2011-12 through 2015-16. Lotz played 170 games and hosted a 75-63-17 record with a 2.96 GAA and .906 save pct. with 11 shutouts and ranked second in wins (72) on the Silvertips all-time career list as well as third in games played (164), minutes (9,010) and shutouts (10). His 31 wins and five shutouts in the 2013-14 season is the third-most and fourth-most, respectively, for a single season in team history.

The Steelheads continue their homestand tonight at 7:10 p.m. to open a two-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush.

