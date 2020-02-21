Swamp Rabbits Unlucky in Loss to Worcester

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Despite the Greenville Swamp Rabbits claiming the lead for stretches on Friday night, the Worcester Railers came back with a four-goal third period full of lucky bounces that led the road team to a 4-2 victory over the 'Bits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Railers took the lead just over seven minutes into the third period after a hard dump-in that went wide of the net from Nic Pierog and deflected off the end boards and straight into the net off of goaltender Jeremy Helvig, stunning the Greenville crowd.

Ben Thomson added to the Railers' lead at the 15:50 mark of the third period with a chip-in over a sprawling Helvig that flew into a wide-open Greenville net, scoring the game-winning goal and making it 3-1.

That goal eventually stood as the game-winner.

Michael Pelech put the Swamp Rabbits back within one twenty-four seconds later with a shot off a feed from Luke Ripley that made it past Buitenhuis to make the score 3-2.

The Railers tacked on an insurance goal with a slap shot from Myles McGurty at the blue line that redirected past Helvig into the net at the 18:26 mark of the third period.

The first two periods back at home after two weeks away saw neither team land on the scoreboard, but both teams came out flying in a penalty-filled second period.

Despite the nine penalties combined between the Greenville and Worcester in the second, the Swamp Rabbits were the only ones able to capitalize. At the 4:11 mark of the second period, Eddie Matsushima took a slashing penalty, and Matt Marcinew made him pay for it a minute later with a shot that soared above the glove of Evan Buitenhuis and into the net.

Mike Monfredo and Kamerin Nault picked up the assists.

The Railers and Swamp Rabbits traded penalties for the rest of the period, but the Swamp Rabbits were able to come away with the only tally and the game remained 1-0 after forty minutes.

Drew Callin tied it up for the Railers at the 4:37 mark of the third period as the puck took a weird bounce on the ice and slipped through the pads of Helvig.

Worcester's win snapped a nine-game losing streak.

The Swamp Rabbits look to bounce back in a rematch game against the Railers on Saturday, February 22 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a special 7:35 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

