Windsor's 44-Save Effort Not Enough for Solar Bears in 3-2 Loss to Gladiators
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Despite a career-high 44-save performance from Clint Windsor and a two-point night from Tyler Bird, the Solar Bears (24-23-5-1) fell to the Atlanta Gladiators (23-28-1-1) by a 3-2 score on Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead at 14:07 of the first period when Bird made his way up the ice and let a shot fly from the right circle that squeaked underneath the arm of Callum Booth for Bird's fifth of the season.
Scott Conway tied the score for Atlanta at 15:27 with a shot from the high slot that beat Windsor for a power-play goal.
Atlanta took its first lead of the game in the second period when Samuel Asselin put his own rebound past Windsor at 4:42 to make it 2-1 in favor of the hosts.
Eric Neiley jammed a loose puck through the crease at 12:31 to increase Atlanta's lead to two goals.
Tristin Langan brought Orlando back to within one goal of the Gladiators at 8:26 of the third period and Windsor made 12 stops in the final frame, but the Solar Bears were unable to find the equalizer.
Windsor's 44 saves on 47 shots against marked a new career-high, passing his previous mark of 43 set on Dec. 6 in a 3-1 win vs. Atlanta; Booth went 22-for-24 to get the win for the Gladiators.
THREE STARS:
1) Eric Neiley - ATL
2) Scott Conway - ATL
3) Luke Nogard - ATL
OTHER NOTABLES:
Orlando's record against Atlanta now stands at 4-1-2-0 through seven meetings in the 11-game regular season series
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game road trip on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
