ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 21, 2020:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Add Blake Thompson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Linhart, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Jacob Doty, F assigned by Ontario

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Pollock, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to Stockton

Atlanta:

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Fort Wayne:

Add Brayden Pachal, D assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mathias Ahman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kyle Blaney, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Maine:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F assigned from Laval by Montreal

Add Matthew Nuttle, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Newfoundland:

Add Mark Tremaine, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Delete Maksim Zhukov, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jesse Lees, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steven Whitney, F assigned by Hershey

Wheeling:

Delete Graham Knott, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.