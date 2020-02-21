ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 21, 2020:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Add Blake Thompson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Linhart, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Jacob Doty, F assigned by Ontario
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Pollock, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to Stockton
Atlanta:
Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Fort Wayne:
Add Brayden Pachal, D assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mathias Ahman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kyle Blaney, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Maine:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F assigned from Laval by Montreal
Add Matthew Nuttle, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Newfoundland:
Add Mark Tremaine, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Delete Maksim Zhukov, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jesse Lees, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steven Whitney, F assigned by Hershey
Wheeling:
Delete Graham Knott, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
