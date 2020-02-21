Plouffe Four Point Night Hands Indy Win over Wings
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night looking to snap a four-game losing skid. Seeing a five-goal first period, Kalamazoo would score two goals in the third period, forcing Indy's Derian Plouffe to score late, tying goal sending the game to overtime. Jumping on a Kalamazoo turnover Plouffe, buried the overtime goal handing the Fuel a 5-4 win on Friday night.
Taking the early lead in the first period, a dump in from Aaron Thow caromed off of the boards and off of Craig Wyszomirski into the Fuel net. Spencer Watson would tie the game at one goal each, scoring his 28th goal of the season off of a faceoff win by Derian Plouffe. Brennan Sanford would take the lead back less than two minutes later firing a bouncing puck over the shoulder of Charles Williams.
Tying the game at two goals each, Indy's Jake Ryczek would score on the rush, shooting a puck from the blue line that would be deflected by a Wings defenseman past goaltender Jake Kielly. Handing Indy a 3-2 lead late in the first period, Cliff Watson would put home a rebound from a shot from Derian Plouffe.
After a scoreless 2nd period, the Fuel were outshooting the Wings 30-27. Both teams would have multiple chances on the man advantage but would fail to score.
After earning a man advantage off of an Alex Krushelnyski interference penalty Kalamazoo tied the game with a wrist shot by Austin Farley that was deflected in front of the net by Garret Ross. Eric Kattelus would double the Wings goal amount in the third, beating Williams with multiple rebounds. Tying the game 4-4 and sending the teams to overtime, Derian Plouffe received a pass from Mathieu Foget and beat Jake Kielly with a wrist shot on the short side.
Scoring his second goal and fourth point of the night, Derian Plouffe beat Kielly in overtime, sending Indy home with a 4-3 win over the Kalamazoo Wings
