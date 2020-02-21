Thunder Trounce Beast in Friday Night Tilt

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - Nathan Todd opened the scoring in the first but Adirondack responded with the next six straight, as Brampton was soundly defeated 6-1 by the Thunder on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast packed up the bus and headed to Glens Falls for a Friday night tilt with the Adirondack Thunder. Brampton was coming off of two straight wins and was looking to make it three that evening.

The Beast struck first on the night and it was Nathan Todd continuing his hot streak. The forward was able to whack in a power play goal at 8:28 to put the Beast up 1-0 in period number one.

The goal was set-up by Anthony Nigro and Lindsay Sparks, who cycled the puck and got the initial chance started in front.

Brampton took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission but would trail in shots 12-9.

The second period was controlled by the Thunder, who scored three straight goals and took a 3-1 lead over the Beast. John Edwardh had a pair and Matt Salhany scored the other for the Thunder.

Brampton was down 3-1 after 40 minutes and trailed in shots 24-16 after the middle frame had expired.

The third period saw the Thunder continue their offensive assault and they received additional goals from Salhany, Mike Szmatula and from Edwardh at 1:33, 6:51 and 15:03 respectively.

Tempers boiled over late, but the game was out of hand by that point as Brampton dropped a 6-1 decision on Friday night.

Both Alex Dubeau and Andrew D'Agostini let in three goals apiece. Eamon McAdam picked up the win and made 24 saves of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) McAdam (ADK) 2) Salhany (ADK) 1) Edwardh (ADK) Brampton ended the night one-for-five on the man advantage. Adirondack was one-for-six. Brampton will continue their road swing with a date against Reading on Saturday. Puck drop is slatted for 7:00 PM.

