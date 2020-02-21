Penguins Reassign Knott to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned forward Graham Knott to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Knott, 23, has had excellent success with the Nailers, as he has racked up six goals, eight assists, and 14 points in 18 games. Graham started the year with the Indy Fuel, and was then involved in an NHL trade, which sent him from Chicago to Pittsburgh. After three games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he was assigned to Wheeling, where he promptly assisted on Brandon Hawkins' overtime goal in his debut on January 3rd. The Etobicoke, Ontario native recently experienced his best stretch with the Nailers, as he notched at least one point in six straight games, totaling four goals and five assists. Knott has recorded 22 points in 129 career AHL games with the Penguins and Rockford IceHogs.
The Nailers will hit the road for three games this weekend, as they will visit Cincinnati on Friday at 7:35, Kalamazoo on Saturday at 7:00, and Brampton on Sunday at 4:00. Then, fans will have the chance to meet 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night on February 29th against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05.
