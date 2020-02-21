Game Notes: at Idaho

Rapid City Rush @ Idaho Steelheads - 7:10 p.m. MDT

CenturyLink Arena

THIS SEASON

Idaho: 53gp, 29-17-3-4, 65pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 2/19 vs Kansas City (5-3 W)

Rush: 53gp, 27-21-5-0, 59pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/19 @ Utah (2-1 OTL)

HEAD TO HEAD - 8 of 13 Games Played

Idaho: 2-5-0-1, 5pts

Power Play: 12.1% (4/33)

Penalty Kill: 80.6% (25/31)

Leading Scorer(s): Marc-Olivier Roy (8gp, 2g-5ast-7pts

Rush: 6-0-2-0, 14pts

Power Play: 19.4% (6/31)

Penalty Kill: 87.9% (29/33)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (6gp, 2g-8ast-10pts)

NOTES

THE BIG PICTURE: Coming into this weekend's series against Idaho, the Rush are currently in the last playoff spot, and have 19 games remaining in the season, all against Mountain Division opponents. Of the 19 remaining games this year, 10 are against current playoff teams (1 against Allen, 5 against Idaho, and 4 against Utah), while the remaining 9 games are against chasers of the Rush (4 against Tulsa, 5 against Kansas City). Here's a look at the Mountain Division Standings, and upcoming matchups this week:

1) Allen: 54gp, 35-11-6-2, 78pts; This week: 2/21 vs TUL, 2/22 vs WIC, 2/23 @ TUL (MAGIC #: 11)

2) Utah: 54gp, 32-15-5-2, 71pts; 2/22 vs KC, 2/23 vs KC, 2/24 vs KC (MAGIC ##: 18)

3) Idaho: 53gp, 29-17-3-4, 65pts; This week: 2/21 vs RUSH, 2/22 vs RC (MAGIC #: 24)

4) RUSH: 53gp, 27-21-5-0, 59pts; This week: 2/21 @ ID, 2/22 @ ID (MAGIC #: 30)

5) Tulsa: 56gp, 25-25-5-1, 56pts; This week: 2/21 @ ALN, 2/23 vs ALN

6) Wichita: 56gp, 21-27-8-0, 50pts; This week: 2/22 @ ALN

7) Kansas City: 54gp, 22-28-3-1, 48pts; This week: 2/22 @ UT, 2/23 @ UT, 2/24 @ UT

GORDON LIGHTFOOT: Rush net-minder Gordon Defiel has been a frequent topic of conversation in the Game Notes, and today's mention is no different. Defiel is coming off of a season-high 47 save performance against the Utah Grizzlies, earning a crucial point for the Rush in the standings. Since joining the Rush, Defiel is 3-2-2-0 in 9 appearances with a 2.00 GAA and .940 SV%. Defiel has started in three consecutive games, and in four of the last five Rush games. In his last three starts, he's stopped 104 of 111 shots.

COULT 45: Scoring for the first time since, coincidentally enough, against Utah on January 5th is Rush rookie forward Tyler Coulter, who recently rejoined the Rush following a brief suspension. Coulter's goal marks his first point and ignition of the goal lamp o the second half of the season, coming off of a first half that saw him nearly ignite the ECHL with 28 points in 36 games. When scoring, the Rush are 11-2-3-0 on the season, and of his 29 points, exactly half of his goals and 13 of his 29 points have come in the second period.

BACK IN BOISE: The Rush have a 6-0-2-0 record against the Steelheads in the previous eight meetings, and are 3-0-2-0 in Boise this season. Dating back to last year, the Rush boast a 7-2-4-1 showing at CenturyLink Arena, and are currently on both an 9-game point streak in Boise (6-0-2-1) dating back to February 16, 2019, and an 11-game point streak overall against the Steelheads (8-0-2-1) dating back to March 27, 2019. With the win in their last meeting on February 1st, the Rush improved to 12-12-4-2 in Boise all-time.

