Cyclones Use Stout Defense to Blank Nailers

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-14-7-1) earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Defenseman Johnny Coughlin, along with forwards Jesse Schultz and Mason Mitchell scored the goals for the 'Clones. In goal, Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 shots he faced to earn his first shutout as a Cyclone.

After a scoreless opening period, the Cyclones drew first blood 12:41 into the second when forward Pascal Aquin found Coughlin in the slot, and he rifle=D a shot in past Wheeling goaltender Jordan Ruby to put Cincinnati up, 1-0, with his first goal as a 'Clone. Just 22 seconds later, the 'Clones struck on the power play when Schultz snapped a shot in from just inside the right circle to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati put the game away with less than a minute to go when Mitchell skated into the offensive zone following a pass from forward Phil Hudon and slid a shot into the empty net to seal Cincinnati's 3-0 win.

The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 30-11, and the power play converted on one of three chances. Cincinnati concludes their six-game homestand on Saturday night against the Toledo Walleye. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.