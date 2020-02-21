Cyclones Use Stout Defense to Blank Nailers
February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-14-7-1) earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Defenseman Johnny Coughlin, along with forwards Jesse Schultz and Mason Mitchell scored the goals for the 'Clones. In goal, Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 shots he faced to earn his first shutout as a Cyclone.
After a scoreless opening period, the Cyclones drew first blood 12:41 into the second when forward Pascal Aquin found Coughlin in the slot, and he rifle=D a shot in past Wheeling goaltender Jordan Ruby to put Cincinnati up, 1-0, with his first goal as a 'Clone. Just 22 seconds later, the 'Clones struck on the power play when Schultz snapped a shot in from just inside the right circle to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0 after 40 minutes.
Cincinnati put the game away with less than a minute to go when Mitchell skated into the offensive zone following a pass from forward Phil Hudon and slid a shot into the empty net to seal Cincinnati's 3-0 win.
The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 30-11, and the power play converted on one of three chances. Cincinnati concludes their six-game homestand on Saturday night against the Toledo Walleye. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.
