Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.

DATE: Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (24-22-5-1) face the Atlanta Gladiators (22-28-1-1) in the seventh of 11 meetings this season. The Solar Bears are 4-0-2-0 against the Gladiators this season, most recently coming off a 5-2 win on Sunday in which Orlando overcame a 2-1 defecit at the end of the second period to earn a come-from-behind victory over Atlanta. The Solar Bears are 2-0-1-0 on the road against the Gladiators this season, and have won three of their last four encounters with their South Division foe.

WINDSOR PROJECTED TO START AGAIN: Clint Windsor is likely to make his third consecutive start for the Solar Bears when he gets the nod between the pipes this evening. The goaltender is 4-0-0 in four outings against Atlanta this season, sporting a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940. Backup Mike Condon's lone career appearance against the Gladiators franchise came when the club was still known as the Gwinnett Gladiators, a 31-save, 2-0 shutout performance on Jan. 20, 2014.

MAY CARRIES STREAK INTO TONIGHT'S GAME: Forward Johno May currently leads the Solar Bears with an active four-game point streak. Since Feb. 14, the second-year pro has posted seven points (2g-5a) over that span, helping guide Orlando to a 3-1-0-0 record. When May records at least a point for the Solar Bears, Orlando is 12-6-1-0. He has four points (1g-3a) in three outings against Atlanta since joining Orlando following a mid-December trade.

POWER PLAY STILL DEALING DAMAGE: With Cody Donaghey's goal on Wednesday, the Solar Bears pushed their run of games with at least a power-play goal to five matches. Orlando is 6-for-25 (24.0%) over that span with the man advantage.

BOUNCE-BACK WIN NEEDED TO KEEP TREND ALIVE:

In games following matches in which the Solar Bears have given up six or more goals, the Solar Bears have routinely been able to bounce back with a win, as the team is 6-0-0-0 in that scenario.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Eric Neiley leads the Gladiators in scoring against Orlando with six points (3g-3a) in six games. He is the only forward on Atlanta's roster with a positive plus-minus rating against Orlando with +2.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their three-game road trip on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

