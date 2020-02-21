Tip a Grizz Charity Event Set for March 3rd

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies Tip-A-Grizz charity event will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor restaurant at Maverik Center.

Once again, during the event, Grizzlies players will act as celebrity waiters and will work for tips while serving fans dinner. All money raised at the event will go back to Utah Grizzlies Children's Charities to support youth hockey in Utah and other non-profit causes.

We will have some great giveaway items; including personalized experiences at upcoming Grizzlies games that will be raffled off during the event.

The cost for Grizzlies season ticket holders is $25 with admission for the general public at $40. All guests wishing to attend Tip-A-Grizz, need to RSVP by calling Valerie at (801) 988-8800. Fans need to RSVP by the end of Tuesday, February 25th.

