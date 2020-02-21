Cyclones Stymie Nailers, 3-0

CINCINNATI, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones played a very stingy home game on Friday night, as they limited the Wheeling Nailers to just 11 shots on goal. Cincinnati got goals 42 seconds apart from Johnny Coughlin and Jesse Schultz, then added an empty netter in the last minute for a 3-0 final score at Heritage Bank Center.

The defenses and goaltenders were on their games early, as it took over 32 minutes for a goal to be scored. The first team to light the lamp was Cincinnati at the 12:41 mark of the second period. Pascal Aquin swiped a pass into the slot for Johnny Coughlin, who stepped into a one-timer, which he sent into the top-right corner of the net. The Cyclones added to their lead 42 seconds later on a power play. Jesse Schultz let a wrist shot fly from the right side of the slot, which came off a setup by Justin Baudry.

Cincinnati's defense continued to shut the door in the third period, and Mason Mitchell capped the home team's 3-0 win with an empty netter in the final minute.

Jamie Phillips made 11 saves in the shutout for the Cyclones. Jordan Ruby turned in a 27-save effort on 29 shots for the Nailers.

