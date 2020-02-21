Two Third Period Goals Help K-Wings Earn a Point in OT Loss

KALAMAZOO, MI - Four lead changes and 85 combined shots highlighted a thrilling division game Friday at Wings Event Center, but after a strong push in the third period, the Kalamazoo Wings (19-25-7-1) fell 5-4 in overtime to the Indy Fuel (27-23-2-1)

A wide-open first period featured 34 combined shots and five combined goals, as Kalamazoo led early when Aaron Thow wrapped the puck around the boards, before a wacky bounce off the back wall kicked the puck out front. It ricocheted off a Fuel defenseman's skate and into the net.

Indy tied the game off of a face-off win, when Spencer Watson snapped a shot past Jake Kielly from the hash marks. Kalamazoo went back in front when Brennan Sanford fired a shot under the crossbar from the left circle to make it 2-1. Again, the Fuel had an answer when Jake Ryczek let a wrist shot go through traffic, which deflected off of a body on its way into the net.

The Fuel went in front in the final minute of the crazy opening period, when Cliff Watson scored on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush to make it 3-2 after 20 minutes.

Things tightened up a bit in the second period as the teams traded several heavy hits, in contrast to the many scoring chances of the first stanza. Kalamazoo outshot Indy 13-10 in the frame, but the Fuel carried their one-goal lead into the third.

Veteran forward Garret Ross tipped a point shot from Austin Farley on a K-Wings power play to even the score at 3-3 at 6:42 of the final frame. Kalamazoo then went in front on a second-effort put back from Eric Kattelus with 8:38 remaining.

A neutral zone pick with 4:21 left sprung Indy on a 2-on-1 rush, leading to Derian Plouffe's first of back-to-back goals. The Fuel forward finished the game with four points (2g, 2a) and that goal forced overtime, where Plouffe sealed the Indy win with a wrist shot from the high slot at the tail end of a power play.

Kalamazoo's 43 shots matched a season-high from Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne, while Kielly made 37 saves on 42 Indy attempts.

The K-Wings host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center for Wizards, Wands and Wings Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive K-Wings scarf. Tickets are available at kwings.com or the Wings Event Center box office.

