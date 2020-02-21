Steve Whitney Re-Assigned to Stingrays

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the reassignment of forward Steve Whitney to SC on Friday. The 29-year-old attacker is in his second consecutive year on an AHL contract with the Bears and has played in 14 games this season, scoring four points on two goals and two assists.

Whitney has recently been sidelined with an injury and has not appeared in a game since Nov. 16. The forward is returning to South Carolina for the first time since spending the 2017-18 season with the Rays and posting 54 points with 18 goals and 36 assists in 59 games.

A native of Boston, Mass., Whitney is in his seventh professional season. With Hershey in 2018-19, the 5-foot-7, 168-pound forward had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 60 games.

Whitney has suited up for 147 games at the AHL level, scoring 47 points on 24 goals and 23 assists with the Bears and the Norfolk Admirals. In addition, he has racked up 125 points (49 goals, 76 assists) in 150 career ECHL games while playing for the Stingrays, Norfolk Admirals and Florida Everblades.

Before turning pro, Whitney had a standout collegiate career at Boston College from 2009-2013, helping the Eagles to two National Championship titles in 2010 and 2012. He finished with 128 total points in 160 collegiate games on 55 goals and 73 assists and a +45 rating. Whitney was also a member of three Hockey East Tournament championship teams (2010, 2011, 2012) and helped win a Hockey East regular season title in 2012. He was named to the NCAA's All-Tournament team after the championship in 2012 and to the Hockey East's First Team in 2013.

The Stingrays are home at the North Charleston Coliseum for two games this weekend, beginning with a battle against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. On Sunday, the Rays will face-off with the Worcester Railers at 3:05.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.