South Carolina Signs Defender Jesse Lees

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Jesse Lees to a standard professional contract Friday. Lees recently finished his fourth season at Mount Royal University, where he totaled 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists in 16 games.

The 24-year-old played a total of 95 games during his college career and accounted for 78 points (34 goals, 44 assists). In addition, Lees had eight points in 15 playoff games during the last four seasons on three goals and five assists.

Prior to attending school, Lees spent parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets. The Calgary, Alberta native posted a total of 162 points in 294 games on 55 goals and 107 assists as well as a +48 rating. Lees also saw action in 24 WHL postseason contests, scoring eight points on three goals and five assists.

His best junior season came in 2015-16 with Prince Albert when he piled up 58 points on 23 goals and 35 assists during 71 games while serving as one of the team's alternate captains.

The blueliner measures 6-feet, 196 pounds and is expected to wear No. 8 for South Carolina.

The Stingrays are home at the North Charleston Coliseum for two games this weekend, beginning with a battle against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. On Sunday, the Rays will face-off with the Worcester Railers at 3:05.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.