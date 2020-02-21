Pachal Reassigned to Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced the following player transactions Friday: Defenseman Brayden Pachal has been reassigned by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights to Fort Wayne from Chicago of the AHL, forward Drake Rymsha has been recalled to the AHL's Ontario Reign by the L.A. Kings and forward Shawn St-Amant has been activated from injured reserve.

Pachal, 20, made his pro debut this season appearing in 10 games with the Wolves. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was reassigned to Fort Wayne where he scored two assists in three games before returning to Chicago and tallying six assists and seven points in 41 games.

Rymsha, 21, has been recalled to Ontario after skating 18 games with the Komets tallying eight goals and 15 points. The skater started the season appearing in 10 AHL games with the Reign before his recent assignment to Fort Wayne.

St-Amant led the Komets with 14 goals and ranked third with 25 points prior to being placed on injured reserve Dec. 20. The 2020 ECHL All-Star has logged three multi-goal games and has at least a point in 18 of 22 games to date.

The Komets will faceoff at 8:05 tonight against the Toledo Walleye in the first of back-to-back home games. Saturday the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.

Pink the Rink Friday and Saturday-- The Komets and Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer again partner this year for the ninth annual "Pink the Rink" nights to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. The Komets will wear special pink jerseys for the annual affair Friday against Toledo and again Saturday when Indy visits. The jerseys will be sold during a silent auction during both games. Also "Pink the Rink" autographed player pucks will be sold for $10.00 each. Proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation and the effort to promote awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

