Forward Jefferson Dahl Re-Joins Steelheads, Signs to Play this Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Jefferson Dahl returns to the Idaho Steelheads ahead of tonight's game against the Rapid City Rush on a Standard Player Contract (SPC), Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Dahl, 30, comes out of retirement to suit up for his first games since the 2017-18 season. The Eau Claire, Wisc. native holds places in four different categories on the Steelheads ECHL Era All-Time Career Record list, sitting second in career points (210), third in career assists (133), and fourth in career goals (77) and games played (241). He last played during the 2017-18 season, tallying 61 points (20-41-61) through 61 games while also netting four points (2-2-4) in seven games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL). He led the Steelheads in assists and scoring during his final two seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18 while serving as captain during each of those campaigns. Over his four-year career in Idaho, Dahl boasts 77 goals and 133 assists for 210 points with 30 power play goals, two shorthanded goals, 260 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating through 241 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and tallied 47 points (17-30-47) through 150 career games from 2010 through 2014. He helped lead the Badgers to back-to-back conference championships during his final two seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Dahl did play 18 games for Klostersee EHC in Germany to open the 2014-15 season before joining the Steelheads and added 11 points (7-4-11).

The Steelheads continue their homestand tonight at 7:10 p.m. to open a two-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush.

