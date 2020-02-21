Edwardh's Hat Trick Powers Thunder over Beast

February 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - John Edwardh's three-goal performance helped lead the Adirondack Thunder to a 6-1 victory over the Brampton Beast on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. 3,164 came to Glens Falls to witness the Thunder extend their point streak to four straight games.

Brampton converted on a powerplay when Nikita Popugaev was called for tripping at 6:40. The puck was put on goal by Anthony Nigro and batted out of mid-air by Nathan Todd for his 11th of the season.

Adirondack went on to score three unanswered goals in the second period. The first one coming on a great individual effort after Casey Pierro-Zabotel set up John Edwardh on a semi-breakaway. Edwardh avoided two Beast defenders for and backhanded the puck past Alex Dubeau at 3:59.

Matt Salhany missed a wide-open net but followed up by circling the offensive zone and ripping a shot past Dubeau to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead at 7:30.

On a delayed penalty, John Edwardh took a shot from the far circle to put the Thunder up 3-1 at 11:34. Matt Salhany and Charlie Curti picked up the helpers. This would be the final goal allowed by Dubeau as Andrew D'Agostini came into the game in relief.

The Thunder continued their offensive effort early on in the third as they were shorthanded. Matt Salhany found himself on a breakaway and roofed the puck over D'Agostini for his second of the game just 1:33 into the period.

At 5:33, Adirondack went up a man on the powerplay following a Jordan Henry roughing penalty. Mike Szmatula wound up a slapshot from the slot and beat D'Agostini to make it 5-1 for his 19th of the season. Ludvig Larsson and Charlie Curti recorded the assists at 6:51.

Edwardh capped off his hat trick with a 4-on-4 goal at 15:03. He raced into the offensive zone, dangled past Nathan Todd and beat D'Agostini on the backhand for his third of the game and 16th of the year.

The Thunder outshot the Beast 36-25. Eamon McAdam notched his 13th win of the season in Adirondack's victory. The Thunder finished the game 1-for-6 on the powerplay and killed 5-of-6 Beast man advantage opportunities.

Up Next

The Thunder continue their weekend at home against the Maine Mariners tomorrow night for Hall of Fame Night. drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.