Peters Loaned to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters has been loaned to the Condors.

Peters is in his second year with the Thunder. The Blyth, Ontario native attended training camp with the Condors. He was named captain after Opening Weekend. In seven games, Peters has five points (1g, 4a). Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a).

Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at Saint Mary's University. In 2018-19, he was selected to the USports Second All-Star Team after recording 13 points (5g-8a) in 20 games. He finished his collegiate career with 33 points (9g-24a) in 51 games over three seasons.

Peters played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth and Flint. He was named as the team captain in 2014-15 for Plymouth and then earned that same honor in back-to-back seasons with Flint from 2015-17. He notched 71 points (14g-57a) in 239 career games during his junior career. Peters was selected in the third round (75th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Wichita is off until Sunday when the Thunder heads to the BOK Center for an afternoon tilt against the Oilers at 4:05 p.m.

