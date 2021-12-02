Will the Lions Make It Five Wins in a Row?
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After taking Game One of the three-game series by a score of 5-4 last night, the Trois-Rivières Lions will be back on the ice this evening at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida to take on the Florida Everblades.
Over the course of the team's four-game winning streak, the Lions have dominated their opposition by a cumulative 22-8 score. Coach Éric Bélanger's team now rests in third place in the North Division with an 8-7-0 record. Meanwhile, the Florida Everblades sport an 8-4-5 mark and are in first place in the South Division.
Players to watch:
LIONS - Forward Shawn St-Amant has registered 6 points in his last 4 games.
EVERBLADES - Defenceman Jake McLaughlin has notched 12 points in 17 games this season.
