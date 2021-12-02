Brandon Cutler Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forward Brandon Cutler has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.
Cutler scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points in nine games during the month.
The 21-year-old had at least one point in each of his nine games in November. He had four points (1g-3a) in a 4-2 win over Kansas City on Nov. 20 and had two-point games at Adirondack on Nov. 12 and at Tulsa on Nov. 28.
A native of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Cutler is second among ECHL rookies with 18 points and tied for second with eight goals in 15 games this season.
Prior to turning pro, Cutler posted 106 points (47g-59a) in 258 career games in the Western Hockey League with Victoria and Red Deer.
The Grizzlies host the Kalamazoo Wings on December 3-4, 6. Friday is the Grizzlies first ever Pride Night. Saturday is the Teddy Bear Toss and Hispanic Heritage Night. Tickets to see Brandon Cutler and the rest of the Grizzlies are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021
- Matt Berry Named ECHL November Player of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Berry Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Dräxlmaier Upward Mobility: Rabbits on the Rise - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Gain Reinforcements - Orlando Solar Bears
- Will the Lions Make It Five Wins in a Row? - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chad Yetman Recalled by IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- Brandon Cutler Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Cutler Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: December 2, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Acquire Bricknell from Kansas City - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades to Host Lions for Only Thursday Home Game of the Season - Florida Everblades
- Railers to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fidelity Bank on Saturday December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Receive Laberge, Stevens from Utica - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Post Spectacular Comeback Victory in Southwest Florida - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Force Shootout, Wichita Too Good in Skills Competition - Iowa Heartlanders
- Wichita Wins First-Ever Meeting vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.