Chad Yetman Recalled by IceHogs
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have recalled forward Chad Yetman from the Fuel.
Yetman, 21, joined the Fuel prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign after he split the 2020-21 season between Indy and Rockford. The Ajax, Ontario native has skated in 15 games for the Fuel this season tallying five goals, nine assists and four penalty minutes. A 6th round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Yetman has played 16 games at the AHL level earning two goals and five assists.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!
