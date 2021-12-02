Dräxlmaier Upward Mobility: Rabbits on the Rise

EVAN FITZPATRICK

Fitzpatrick inked an AHL deal with the Checkers in August and has spent time on practice assignments with the Checkers over the beginning of the season. After appearing in three games for the Utica Comets last season, Fitzpatrick is poised for opportunities to play in Charlotte and could see his first action as a Checker this weekend.

FRANK HORA

Hora is no stranger to the AHL, as he has appeared in 14 games for three different teams since the 2016-17 season when he made his debut for the Cleveland Monsters. This season, Hora missed the opening weekend for the Swamp Rabbits because of a stay with the Checkers and has subsequently returned to Greenville and then back to Charlotte. Hora has appeared in two games with the Checker this season with the most recent coming on November 11 against the Utica Comets.

LIAM PECARARO

Pecararo signed a PTO the same day as his teammate Max Zimmer who has combined with Pecararo for 22 points for the Swamp Rabbits this season. Greenville's leading scorer awaits to see if he will be selected in upcoming games for the Checkers, which will be his first AHL action since February 7, 2020 with the Springfield Thunderbirds against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

MAX ZIMMER

Zimmer is in the midst of his second stint in the AHL this season after a call-up in early November. In his one appearance for the Checkers this season on November 7th, Zimmer recorded 4 shots in the team's 5-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ontario Reign (AHL/Los Angeles Kings)

BOBBY RUSSELL

Russell, in his rookie season, made his AHL debut last night for the Ontario Reign in a 5-4 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks. With his assist in his debut, Russell recorded his first career AHL point. In just seven games for the Swamp Rabbits, he was tied for the team lead in scoring amongst defensemen with four points.

Milwaukee Admirals (AHL/Nashville Predators)

MATT BRADLEY

Bradley made his return to the AHL, with the Milwaukee Admirals, for the first time since the 2019-20 season when he debuted with the Toronto Marlies. While with the Admirals, Bradley appeared in four games before returning to the Swamp Rabbits.

OTHER AHL ADVANCEMENT

Christian Kåsastul - Ontario Reign

Alec Rauhauser - San Jose Barracuda

