Everblades to Host Lions for Only Thursday Home Game of the Season

ESTERO, Fla. - After falling 5-4 on Wednesday in the first-ever meeting between the two teams, the Florida Everblades will look to make a return to the win column, as the Trois Rivières Lions return to Hertz Arena for the second game of their three-game series Thursday night at 7:30 pm. The triple-dip will wrap up Saturday at 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: One of two new ECHL expansion teams for 2021-22, Trois-Rivières is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and the AHL's Laval Rocket. The Lions sport a four-game winning streak in which they have outscored the opposition 22-8, including a 9-1 victory over the Reading Royals last Friday. Trois-Rivières is off to an 8-7-0-0 start, which places them in sole possession of third place with 16 points in the North Division of the ECHL's Eastern Conference. With last night's five-goal outburst, Trois Rivières enters the middle game of the series averaging 3.60 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the 27-team ECHL. They are paced by Peter Abbandonato with 17 points, while Shawn St-Amant and Justin Ducharme have scored a team-high seven goals apiece.

THE SERIES: Trois Rivières holds a 1-0 edge in the all-time series, winning the first-ever matchup between the ECHL's newest rivals 5-4 Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: The Lions picked up a 5-4 victory in the first-ever meeting between the teams on Wednesday night. After falling behind 1-0 just over three minutes into the game, the Everblades stormed out to a 4-1 lead early in the second period thanks to goals by four different players. Kody McDonald recorded his first goal of the year, Xavier Bouchard and Bobo Carpenter connected 10 seconds apart and Alex Aleardi potted his seventh. A late second-period tally and three third-period goals by Trois Rivières gave the visitors a 5-4 comeback victory.

THE SOUTH TIGHTENS: The ECHL South Division is the only one of the four divisions featuring six teams with winning percentages above .500. With 21 points, the Everblades (8-4-2-3) and Orlando (10-7-1-0) lead the pack, but with an 8-7 edge in regulation wins, the Blades currently hold the first-place tiebreaker over the Solar Bears. Jacksonville (9-7-1-1) and Norfolk (9-7-0-1) both won last night and pulled closer to the front runners with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Atlanta (7-6-2-0), South Carolina (7-6-1-0) and Greenville (6-7-0-0) keep up the chase.

BLADES OF STEEL: While Joe Pendenza saw his eight-game point streak end last time out, the red-hot Alex Aleardi extended his point streak to five games (8 pts., 5 G, 3 A), with four goals coming in the last three games. Blake Winiecki continues to lead the Everblades with 21 points and 11 goals, while Jake McLaughlin's two assists last night moved him into the team lead with 11.

