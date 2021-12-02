Heartlanders Force Shootout, Wichita Too Good in Skills Competition

Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders played their first shootout in team history but gave up the skills competition's only two goals and lost, 3-2, to the Wichita Thunder Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Trevin Kozlowski saved 36 shots to help Iowa get to the shootout. The Landers trailed 2-0 late in the second, but goals from Kris Bennett and Yuki Miura helped earn Iowa a point.

Peter Crinella and Jay Dickman had shootout goals for Wichita. Evan Buitenhuis earned his ninth win of the year, saving 35 shots.

After a scoreless first frame, Wichita opened the scoring at :22 of the second on Crinella's team-leading ninth goal. Crinella flicked it in from the low slot after rebounding a Dean Stewart slap shot. Stewart received his fifth assist while Dickman got his 11th, most on the team.

The Thunder extended their lead, 2-0, at 13:26 of the second on a Logan Fredericks shot at net front.

Bennett cut the Thunder lead to one at 14:00 in the second period, on a power-play goal. His snap shot came from the left circle streaking past Buitenhuis to find the back of the net.

Yuki Miura tied the game at 11:37 in the third with his fourth goal this year. He rebounded a Bryce Misley shot from the left circle, snapping it in from the doorstep.

Bennett and Miura each extended their point streaks. Bennett is at ten games in a row and Miura has six.

The Heartlanders next home games take place Wed., Dec. 8, Fri., Dec. 10 and Sat., Dec. 11 at Xtream Arena. On Wed., Dec. 8 it's another College Night with discounted tickets for those with a College ID as the Landers take on the Toledo Walleye.

Toledo is in town for big promotional weekend on Friday and Saturday as well. Friday is the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fans are welcome to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals into the game and throw them on the ice after the Heartlanders score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local organizations helping those in need during this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.

