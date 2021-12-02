Matt Berry Named ECHL November Player of the Month

December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Matt Berry has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November by leading the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of +13 while scoring eight goals with 13 assists in 12 games.

Berry was just named Plus Performer for November yesterday and had at least one point in ten of Toledo's 12 contests. His four assist game November 14 vs. Indy started a stretch in which he had ten points (3G, 7A) over three games that culminated in him winning Player of the Week honors for the week ending on November 21. In total he had five multi-point games in the month of November.

The Canton, Michigan native is currently tied for the league-lead in assists with 15 and is second points with 24 through Toledo's first 15 games. Berry is averaging a point-per-game in his ECHL career with 189 (76G, 113A) in 186 games played. The 29-year-old also has 63 career contests in the AHL featuring another 22 points (7G, 15A).

Prior to his pro career, Berry spent four seasons at Michigan State University that saw him skate in 130 games with 48 goals and 48 helpers. In 2014-15 he landed on the Honorable Mention All-Star team for the Big 10. As a senior, he posted 29 points (12G, 17A) in 29 contests, leading the Spartans in scoring.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.