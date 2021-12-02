Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (10-7-1-0) look to bounce back with a win against the Jacksonville Icemen (9-7-1-1) this evening at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are 2-2-0-0 against the Icemen this season following last night's 5-0 loss at Jacksonville.
TONIGHT'S GAME:
Mental Health Awareness Night presented by AdventHealth
Thirsty Thursday - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Goaltender Brad Barone is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears. He has won his last three outings and was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 22-28.
The Solar Bears are 9-0-0-0 when scoring first.
Michael Brodzinski needs two points for 100 in his ECHL career. The defenseman has 88 points in 145 career games with the Solar Bears.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a six-game road trip when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
