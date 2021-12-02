Ege Back, Griffin Signed
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Cyclones defenseman Wyatt Ege has been returned to the team after the 26-year-old signed a Professional Tryout with the Rochester Americans earlier in the week.
Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne also announced that the team has claimed forward Lincoln Griffin off Waivers after being released from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Lincoln Griffin
Position: Forward
Drafted: Undrafted
Age: 24 (1/15/1997)
Born: Walpole, MA
HT: 5'10" | WT: 185 lbs
Shoots: Left
- Scored one goal and skated in six games with Greenville to begin 2021-22 ECHL season. Had previously played for the Swamp Rabbits for eight games during the 2019-20 season.
- Spent last season in the SPHL with Knoxville, registering six goals and 15 points.
- Tallied three points with Greenville before moving to ECHL-Worcester for five games in 2019-20, scoring a pair of goals.
- Graduated from Northeastern University. Won NCAA Hockey East Championships in 2016 and again as a senior in 2019. Was a general studies major.
