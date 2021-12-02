Ege Back, Griffin Signed

Cincinnati, OH- Cyclones defenseman Wyatt Ege has been returned to the team after the 26-year-old signed a Professional Tryout with the Rochester Americans earlier in the week.

Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne also announced that the team has claimed forward Lincoln Griffin off Waivers after being released from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Lincoln Griffin

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 24 (1/15/1997)

Born: Walpole, MA

HT: 5'10" | WT: 185 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Scored one goal and skated in six games with Greenville to begin 2021-22 ECHL season. Had previously played for the Swamp Rabbits for eight games during the 2019-20 season.

- Spent last season in the SPHL with Knoxville, registering six goals and 15 points.

- Tallied three points with Greenville before moving to ECHL-Worcester for five games in 2019-20, scoring a pair of goals.

- Graduated from Northeastern University. Won NCAA Hockey East Championships in 2016 and again as a senior in 2019. Was a general studies major.

