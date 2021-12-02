ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Nick Ford, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Utica
Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Utica
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Cincinnati:
Add Cole Kehler, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Joe Murdaca, G traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Ethan Snee, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Croix Evingson, D activated from reserve
Add Joey Sides, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Jet Greaves, G recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Dominick Procopio, D suspended by team
Newfoundland:
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Orlando:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (immigration approved)
Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Steenn Pasichnuk, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Wheeling:
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG [12/1]
