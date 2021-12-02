ECHL Transactions - December 2

December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Nick Ford, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Utica

Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Utica

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Cincinnati:

Add Cole Kehler, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Joe Murdaca, G traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Ethan Snee, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Croix Evingson, D activated from reserve

Add Joey Sides, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Jet Greaves, G recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Dominick Procopio, D suspended by team

Newfoundland:

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Orlando:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (immigration approved)

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Steenn Pasichnuk, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Wheeling:

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG [12/1]

ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021

