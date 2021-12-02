Wichita Wins First-Ever Meeting vs. Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - Jay Dickman recorded the game-winner in the second round of the shootout to help Wichita skate past Iowa on Wednesday night, 3-2, at Xtream Arena.

With the win, Wichita pulls into a first-place tie in the Mountain Division with the Utah Grizzlies.

The Thunder jumped out to a two-goal lead as Peter Crinella and Logan Fredericks scored in the second period.

Making his franchise-record 16th consecutive start, Evan Buitenhuis was outstanding in a 35-save winning effort. He stopped a breakaway with two minutes left in regulation and stopped two in overtime to snag his ninth win of the season.

Wichita had four quality scoring chances in the first period. The Thunder peppered Iowa netminder Trevin Kozlowski with 13 shots in the first, but came up empty.

Crinella scored just 22 seconds into the second period to make it 1-0. He found a rebound near the net after Dean Stewart blasted a shot from the point and put it home for his ninth of the season. At 13:26, Fredericks scored a similar goal to make it 2-0. Stewart unloaded a shot from the left point that was blocked near the net. He found a loose puck and recorded his second of the year.

Just 1:26 later, Iowa cashed in on the power play. Buitenhuis was whistled for interference as he threw a check behind the net. Despite getting tripped after the hit, the Heartlanders cut the lead to one when Kris Bennett scored his 10th of the year to make it 2-1.

Yuki Miura tied the game with 11:38 left in the third. Bryce Misley fired a shot from the left circle that glanced off Buitenhuis. He battled through a check and scored to make it 2-2.

With four minutes left, Billy Constantinou was sent off for hooking. The Heartlanders killed off the power play and almost took their first lead. Constantinou caught a long pass after stepping out of the box and skated down on a breakaway. Buitenhuis made a calm glove save and the game would eventually head to overtime.

Early in the extra period, Iowa had two breakaway chances. Buitenhuis came up large on both opportunities. The Thunder were awarded a power play at 2:53 as Ben Sokay was sent off for tripping. Wichita struggled to get anything going and the contest would head into a shootout.

Buitenhuis stopped both Alex Khovanov and Bennett for Iowa in the shootout. Crinella and Dickman were successful on their chances and helped Wichita to the 3-2 win.

Wichita has appeared in back-to-back shootout contests and won both by the same score, 3-2. The Thunder extend their point-streak to nine games, going 8-0-1-0 over that stretch

Dickman added an assist, extending his point-streak to nine games. Crinella has goals in three-straight contests. Fredericks has goals in two of his last three.

The Thunder are off until Sunday afternoon and will make a visit to the BOK Center to face the Tulsa Oilers at 4:05 p.m.

