Utah's Cutler Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forward Brandon Cutler has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Cutler scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points in nine games during the month.

The 21-year-old had at least one point in each of his nine games in November. He had four points (1g-3a) in a 4-2 win over Kansas City on Nov. 20 and had two-point games at Adirondack on Nov. 12 and at Tulsa on Nov. 28.

A native of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Cutler is second among ECHL rookies with 18 points and tied for second with eight goals in 15 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Cutler posted 106 points (47g-59a) in 258 career games in the Western Hockey League with Victoria and Red Deer.

Runners-Up: Patrick Polino, Cincinnati (12 gp, 4g, 9a, 13 pts.) and Kris Bennett, Iowa (8 gp, 6, 8a, 14 pts.).

Also Nominated: Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Lukas Parik (Rapid City), Cam Strong (Reading), Austin McIlmurray (Toledo), Justin Ducharme (Trois-Rivières), Josh Maniscalco (Wheeling) and Carter Johnson (Wichita).

