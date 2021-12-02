Ruck Rings in ECHL Debut with Win over Rush
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 4-2 over Rapid City at the BOK Center on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to two games.
The Oilers took no time finding the back of the net. Adam Pleskach forced a turnover deep in the zone, finding Dylan Sadowy who out waited David Tendeck before depositing the puck and giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead 7:47 into the game. Logan Coomes extended the Oilers' lead to two 4:11 later, sniping a carom off the end wall off a blue line dump in by Mike McKee.
Max Coatta halved the Oilers' lead 1:44 into the second period, driving a rebound off Ryan Ruck into the top-right corner of the net. Coatta's ninth of the season was the only goal of the frame.
Alex Gilmour picked up his fifth of the season 10:22 into the final period, deflecting a centering feed off the draw from Coomes to give Tulsa a 3-1 lead. Alden Weller set the score 3-2 three minutes later, cranking a blast from the right point into the top of the net. Jack Doremus answered 1:59 later, with an absolute rocket, closing the score line 4-2.
The Oilers pick up again tomorrow night, Dec. 3 against the Rush on Teddy Bear Toss Night, benefiting the Salvation Army. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game on Friday, throwing the toys onto the ice after the Oilers' first goal. Tulsa closes out the week with a Sunday Family Funday postgame skate after a 4:05 p.m. tilt with the Wichita Thunder.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets re on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
