Thunder Receive Laberge, Stevens from Utica

December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced today that forwards Sam Laberge and Luke Stevens have been assigned to the team from their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets.

Laberge re-joins the Thunder after appearing in seven games with the Comets since his recall on November 11. In those seven games, Laberge racked up four points (2 goals, 2 assists). In five games with Adirondack this season, Laberge has recorded five assists.

Stevens comes to the Adirondack Thunder after appearing in four games with Utica this season. The Duxbury, Massachusetts native played college hockey at Yale University and was a fifth-round draft pick (126th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. Luke is the son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens.

