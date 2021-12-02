Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Harvey of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Harvey went 5-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in six appearances during the month.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six appearances while making at least 29 saves four times. He recorded his first professional shutout on Nov. 13, stopping all 39 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Toledo.

A native of Alma, Quebec, Harvey ranks second in the ECHL with a .947 save percentage and is third with a 1.80 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Harvey saw action in 199 career games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 129-46-9 with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also spent one season at the University of New Brunswick going 14-2-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Runners-Up: Brad Barone, Orlando (6-3-0, , 2.09 GAA, .944 save pct.) and Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (7-2-1, 1.88 GAA, .942 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Parker Gahagen (Florida), Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

