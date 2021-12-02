Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #18 at Tulsa

12/2/21 | BOK Center | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Stephen Baylis had a goal and two assists, Logan Nelson added a goal and an assist and Lukas Parik made 33 saves on 35 shots as the Rapid City Rush took out the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-2, Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is five games into an eight-game road trip that will take place in four cities over the span of 12 days. The Rush have made stops in Wichita and Kansas City before arriving in Tulsa, and will also play in Allen before returning home. Thursday's game is the first of two that the Rush will play against the Oilers in Tulsa. Rapid City is 3-1-0-1 on the trip thus far and 4-3-1-1 on the road overall.

THE MATCHUP: The Rush face the Oilers for the first time since the season's opening weekend, during which they split a pair of games at home in Rapid City. David Tendeck started both games in net, a 4-2 win and a 4-3 loss, and has a 3.08 goals against average and .918 save percentage against Tulsa. The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday by defeating the Utah Grizzlies in overtime, 6-5. Tulsa allows an average of 2.69 goals against per game, the fifth best defense in the ECHL. On the flip side, the Oilers score an average of 2.77 goals per game, 22nd in the league.

WHOA, NELLY: Logan Nelson had a goal and an assist on Tuesday and now has points in five straight games. Nelson has five goals and four assists during his point streak which has covered the entirety of Rapid City's current road trip. He leads the team with 21 points, which is also tied for sixth-most in the ECHL. Nelson also paces the Rush with 14 assists, the fourth-most in the league.

ALSO STREAKING: Stephen Baylis has also been on fire for the Rush; he had a goal and two assists on Tuesday at Kansas City, extending his point streak to five games. Baylis has three goals and four assists over his streak and is second on the team with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists. His nine goals lead the Rush and place him in a tie for fifth in the ECHL. 17 points also has him tied for 13th in the league in scoring.

ODDS AND ENDS: Thursday's game is the first for Rapid City in the month of December. The Rush went 5-6-0-2 during November...Tulsa signed former Rush forward Darren McCormick last week. McCormick had appeared in four games for Rapid City, registering one assist. Over three games for Tulsa, he has a goal and two assists...Rapid City traded goaltender Cole Kelher to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations...the Rush have a power play goal in each of their last five games and have gone 6-for-19 on the power play in that stretch.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Oilers will clash again on Friday night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

