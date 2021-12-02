Lions Roar Past Blades in Final Moments
December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades dropped their second straight game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Thursday night with a 3-2 outcome at Hertz Arena.
Unlike Wednesday night, the Everblades hopped on the board first in game two when Blake Winiecki skipped in a rebound from the back door with 14:36 to play in the first period. The initial shot was taken by Jake McLaughlin from the blue line and Michael Neville earned an additional assist.
Florida added to their lead in the second period with Nathan Perkovich locating his first goal of the season on a power-play, floating a shot over the blocker hand of Lions netminder Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo at 4:25 of the frame. Assists went to John McCarron and Jake McLaughlin. Peter Abbondonato converted on a power play for Trois-Rivières unassisted in the period's final four seconds to send the Everblades into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Shawn St-Amant gave the Lions another strike on the power play with a drive from the high slot 5:19 into the third period. With the score reading 2-2, all four goals were scored on a 5-on-4. The Lions pulled ahead 3-2 with 2:09 on the clock with credit to Alexis D'aoust. It was his second game winning goal in as many nights to improve the Lions record to 9-7-0-0. The result brought the Everblades down to 2nd place in the south division at 8-5-2-3.
The Blades and Lions round out their three-game series this Saturday, Dec. 4. It is time to welcome back a Southwest Florida holiday tradition with the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bear Necessities! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used Teddy Bears and stuffed animals! After the Everblades first goal, fans can toss their stuffed animals onto the ice! The stuffed animals will be donated to non-profit organizations throughout Southwest Florida. Also, the Blades will wear special Skunk Ape jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Bear Necessities!
In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by A Few Rough Edges along with bounce houses and the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan! The action begins at 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021
- Barker Scores Twice in 4-1 Solar Bears Win over Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ruck Rings in ECHL Debut with Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Roar Past Blades in Final Moments - Florida Everblades
- Peters Loaned to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Antoine Bibeau Recalled - Allen Americans
- Ege Back, Griffin Signed - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizz Insider: 6 Things to Know for Friday's Series Opener vs K-Wings - Utah Grizzlies
- Matt Berry Named ECHL November Player of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Berry Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Dräxlmaier Upward Mobility: Rabbits on the Rise - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Gain Reinforcements - Orlando Solar Bears
- Will the Lions Make It Five Wins in a Row? - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chad Yetman Recalled by IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- Brandon Cutler Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Cutler Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: December 2, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Acquire Bricknell from Kansas City - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades to Host Lions for Only Thursday Home Game of the Season - Florida Everblades
- Railers to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fidelity Bank on Saturday December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Receive Laberge, Stevens from Utica - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Post Spectacular Comeback Victory in Southwest Florida - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Force Shootout, Wichita Too Good in Skills Competition - Iowa Heartlanders
- Wichita Wins First-Ever Meeting vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.