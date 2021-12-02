Lions Roar Past Blades in Final Moments

December 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades dropped their second straight game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Thursday night with a 3-2 outcome at Hertz Arena.

Unlike Wednesday night, the Everblades hopped on the board first in game two when Blake Winiecki skipped in a rebound from the back door with 14:36 to play in the first period. The initial shot was taken by Jake McLaughlin from the blue line and Michael Neville earned an additional assist.

Florida added to their lead in the second period with Nathan Perkovich locating his first goal of the season on a power-play, floating a shot over the blocker hand of Lions netminder Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo at 4:25 of the frame. Assists went to John McCarron and Jake McLaughlin. Peter Abbondonato converted on a power play for Trois-Rivières unassisted in the period's final four seconds to send the Everblades into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

Shawn St-Amant gave the Lions another strike on the power play with a drive from the high slot 5:19 into the third period. With the score reading 2-2, all four goals were scored on a 5-on-4. The Lions pulled ahead 3-2 with 2:09 on the clock with credit to Alexis D'aoust. It was his second game winning goal in as many nights to improve the Lions record to 9-7-0-0. The result brought the Everblades down to 2nd place in the south division at 8-5-2-3.

The Blades and Lions round out their three-game series this Saturday, Dec. 4. It is time to welcome back a Southwest Florida holiday tradition with the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bear Necessities! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used Teddy Bears and stuffed animals! After the Everblades first goal, fans can toss their stuffed animals onto the ice! The stuffed animals will be donated to non-profit organizations throughout Southwest Florida. Also, the Blades will wear special Skunk Ape jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Bear Necessities!

In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by A Few Rough Edges along with bounce houses and the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan! The action begins at 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.