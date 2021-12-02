Toledo's Berry Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Matt Berry of the Toledo Walleye

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Matt Berry of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Berry scored eight goals, added 13 assists and posted a league-leading +13 rating in 12 games during the month.

The 29-year-old recorded at least one point in 10 of his 12 games in November, including four assists on Nov. 14 against Indy and two goals and two assists on Nov. 20 vs. Iowa, while posting three other multi-point games. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 21 after tallying six points (3g-3a) in two games.

A native of Canton, Michigan, Berry leads the league with a +16 rating, is tied for the league lead with 15 assists, is tied for second with 24 points and tied for fourth with nine goals.

Berry has recorded 189 points (76g-113a) in 186 career ECHL games with Toledo, Kalamazoo, Florida and Utah while adding 22 points (7g-15a) in 63 career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids, San Diego and Norfolk.

Prior to turning pro, Berry tallied 96 points (48g-48a) in 130 career games at Michigan State University.

Runners-Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (12 gp, 10g, 7a, 17 pts.) and Patrick Watling, Wheeling (10 gp, 7g, 10a, 17 pts.).

Also Nominated: Yushiroh Hirano (Cincinnati), Will Merchant (Idaho), Nick Pastujov (Kansas City), Michael Brodzinski (Orlando), Logan Nelson (Rapid City), Jacob Pritchard (Reading), Olivier Archambault (Trois-Rivières) and Jay Dickman (Wichita).

